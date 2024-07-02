Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Grows By 24.3%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

ISUZY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 55,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,139. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

