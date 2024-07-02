Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 22.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,082,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,039,000 after buying an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,266,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Featured Stories

