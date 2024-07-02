Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Declines By 16.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,796.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

