Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Grows By 11.1%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,608.3 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $8.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
