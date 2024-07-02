Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Grows By 11.1%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,608.3 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $8.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

