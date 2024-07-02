Short Interest in InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Expands By 7.9%

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 2,868,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INCPF remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.72.
InnoCare Pharma Company Profile
