Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Decreases By 33.3%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ICTS International Price Performance

Shares of ICTSF remained flat at $4.98 during trading hours on Monday. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

