Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expands By 11.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 2.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

