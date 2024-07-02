Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 5.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock remained flat at $29.14 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,649. Finning International has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.