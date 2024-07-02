Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Declines By 7.7%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Exor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXXRF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.05. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. Exor has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92.
About Exor
