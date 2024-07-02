Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Declines By 7.7%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Exor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXXRF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.05. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. Exor has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92.

About Exor

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

