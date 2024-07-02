Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Decreases By 5.8%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,567.9 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EVGGF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $136.10.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
