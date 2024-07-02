Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Decreases By 5.8%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,567.9 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVGGF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $136.10.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

