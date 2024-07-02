Short Interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Increases By 7.9%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE ELS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

