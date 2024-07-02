Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Declines By 9.0%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

