Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Increases By 11.0%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,077. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

