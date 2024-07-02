Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Decreases By 24.0%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 911.0 days.

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $29.30 during trading hours on Monday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

