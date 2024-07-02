Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 12.1%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,285.0 days.
Denka Stock Performance
Shares of Denka stock remained flat at $17.75 on Tuesday. Denka has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.
Denka Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denka
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.