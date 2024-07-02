Short Interest in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Declines By 12.4%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,062,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 8,060,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

Shares of CYDY remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 670,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,939. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

