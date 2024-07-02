Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 24.0%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 342,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Cumulus Media Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,397. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.52.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
