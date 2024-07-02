Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Decreases By 9.8%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CSR Price Performance
OTCMKTS CSRLF remained flat at $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. CSR has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.88.
About CSR
