Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Decreases By 9.8%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CSRLF remained flat at $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. CSR has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

