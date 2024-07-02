Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Declines By 26.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CollPlant Biotechnologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
CLGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 11,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
Further Reading
