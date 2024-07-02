Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Declines By 26.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 11,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading

