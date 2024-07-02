Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Drops By 14.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

CGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

