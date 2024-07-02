Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Decreases By 26.9%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CIHKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 33,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,125. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 29.99%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

