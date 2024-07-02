Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 40.7%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,609. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

