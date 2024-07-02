Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 24.1%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 14,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

