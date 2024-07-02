Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Grows By 11.6%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.18. 623,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

