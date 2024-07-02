Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Update

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,532,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 21,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,667,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 958,793 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 538,908 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,429. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

