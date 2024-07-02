Shelley B. Thunen Sells 10,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RxSight Trading Up 0.4 %

RXST traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. 281,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,619. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 6.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 12.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

