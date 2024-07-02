Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBAG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,363. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

