Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 8,688 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 585,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,883. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.