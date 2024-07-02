Seth R. Johnson Sells 5,148 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,148 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $28,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 140,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,010. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

