Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 205 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £395,069.58 ($499,708.55). 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
