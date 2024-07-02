Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1,693.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 1,693.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,044.18 or 1.00044319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00077856 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004115 USD and is up 1,693.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

