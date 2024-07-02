Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0000 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $536,748.25 and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,865.63 or 1.00025524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002294 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.