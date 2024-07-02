Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 458,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHX traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $64.99.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

