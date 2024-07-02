Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.8% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 279,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 1,075,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

