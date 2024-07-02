Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,155. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

