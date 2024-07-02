Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $132,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

