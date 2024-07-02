SATS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.63 Million (1000SATS)

SATS (1000SATS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, SATS has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. SATS has a market capitalization of $375.37 million and $19.63 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SATS token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.0001842 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $28,759,101.93 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SATS using one of the exchanges listed above.

