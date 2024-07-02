Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.68 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1,274.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.78 or 0.05471437 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00045780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,803,049,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,462,974 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

