SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SAP traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $199.33. The stock had a trading volume of 753,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $204.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

