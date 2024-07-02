Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,382. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sanofi by 245.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

