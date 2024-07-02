Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock remained flat at $7.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
