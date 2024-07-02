Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock remained flat at $7.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

