RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 86.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5,145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 977,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,355,000 after acquiring an additional 463,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

