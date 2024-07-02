Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.84

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1225141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

