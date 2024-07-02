Royal Bank of Canada Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.
Read Our Latest Report on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.