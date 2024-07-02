Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,920,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.11. The stock had a trading volume of 503,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,539. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $471.93 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

