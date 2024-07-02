Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,282 shares of company stock worth $2,551,801. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

