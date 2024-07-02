Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.85. 82,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 14,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Robex Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.18 million for the quarter. Robex Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

