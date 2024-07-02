Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.58. 29,451,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 43,284,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

