RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. 71,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,169,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

