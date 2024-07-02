Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

